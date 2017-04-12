No such thing as “too old” for fitness

“Race for the aged proves 67 not the new 40” (TNT, 4/2)
The writer, Linda Norlander, suggests that her age is the reason she could not train for a 5K race in 9 months. I find this suggestion to be ridiculous.
The reason she had trouble running a hilly 5K is more likely to be that she did not make a sincere effort to stay an active athlete as she got older. I regularly run long distances, even up to ultra-marathons, with people who are in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. I see older people at the Y weight room whose level of fitness puts those who are decades younger to shame.
Diana Nyad swam from Cuba to the U.S. at age 64. Athletes at every age can be subject to injury, illness and pain, but if you’re able, then you should continue to exercise; that means even if you don’t feel like it, you’ve had a long week, the weather is bad, etc.
If you can’t do your exercise of choice, you should look for one you can do. To publish a piece on the poor physical fitness of older adults is to feed into stereotypes that have no place in our society.
