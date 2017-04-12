Moderates must unite for good governance

Here's a thought on how we might mitigate the current stonewall approach to the passing of legislation that we have to endure today in this country.
It seems that zealots on both sides of the aisle (who don't know they are zealots, by the way) indulge in ideological fistfights on almost every subject. The result is stonewall partisanship that leads nowhere.
Let's consider building a new party comprised of moderates from the two existing conventions. As in many civilized nations, the winning party wins through compromise and must negotiate effectively in order to govern.
Our choices would no longer be between parochial extremes and zealotry, but would once again include moderation and a cooperative spirit. That's what will make America great again!
If that doesn't work, maybe our state should open a conversation with British Columbia and Alberta to discuss the formation of a new, powerful union between friends.
