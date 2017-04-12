Government: Democracy is not a spectator sport

Recent events have shown that politics don’t always go as predicted such as the last presidential election. While it is one thing to take a position for or against some concern, it is quite another to successfully address it. Democracy, as expressed through citizen participation, cannot be a onetime event, otherwise it just becomes a footprint in the sand to be gone tomorrow.
Is America evolving into a spectator nation pre-occupied with celebrities, scandals and sporting events? Typical excuses for not getting involved include: we’re too busy raising our children, taking care of our elderly parents, or just working to make ends meet. Thus, we delegate to our elected representatives with little oversight regarding their actions. What we tend to forget is the old adage that nature abhors a vacuum and are surprised by the influence of the special interests.
Nevertheless, there is a silver lining. If you don’t want your opinions to be shaped by others, join the political process. Remember that many people have died to insure your rights. Democracy is truly at a crossroads and you have a choice to participate or be a spectator with little say as to what happens to you and your loved ones.
