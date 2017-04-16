News media: Pulitzers always beat Pinocchios

Re: “Trump: Don’t settle for ‘reliable’ news sources (TNT letter, 4/10).
President Trump’s “news” sources certainly are reliable. Reliably free of pesky facts and accurate reporting.
His tweet rants consistently earn multiple “Pinocchio” ratings from non-partisan fact-checking services (PolitiFact, factcheck.org, etc.), for inaccuracies and outright lying.
It’s a pathetic and terrifying state of affairs when “alt-right” sources like Sean Hannity, Fox and Friends, and Breitbart control the mind and actions of our president, the most powerful man on earth.
For my reliable news, I’ll stick with the old-fashioned but factual sources like the New York Times, Washington Post and Guardian Newspaper, which regularly receive Pulitzer Prizes for great reporting rather than Pinocchios for “alternate facts.”
They actually use multiple sources for information and in-depth investigation, rather than relying on conjecture and conspiracy theories. That’s the kind of reliable reporting that made America great in the past, and will in the future – if we just let it.
