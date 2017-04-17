Letters to the Editor

April 17, 2017 6:06 PM

Sumner: Name change would waste money

Richard Lawson, Sumner

Re: “Some in Sumner decry district name change idea,” (TNT, 4/14).

It appears the Sumner School District has come up with another way to waste taxpayer dollars. A name change to include Bonney Lake. I think the district should focus on more important issues. First, education.

I see nothing wrong with the old name. It appears the school board sits around and tries to come up with ways to blow money.

I have a terrific idea; if they insist on changing the name, why not call it the Education School District? After all, isn’t this what should be accomplished?

Put the estimated $39,000 to $100,000 it would cost toward something that will go toward children’s education. You know, stupid little things like books.

