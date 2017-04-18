Electoral College: Keep it as it exists now

In the 2020 presidential election, I am certain that Washington’s electoral votes will be awarded to whomever the Democrats nominate. A Republican candidate will never win Washington’s electoral votes. But those of us who abhor the two-party monopoly actually get to vote for our candidates of choice rather than the same old thing.
The Electoral College is a very well thought-out device, which should be left intact. Occasionally, a president may get elected without a majority of the nation’s popular votes, but a more representative election results when people are not forced to vote for one candidate to prevent the election of another less acceptable candidate.
Let’s keep the Electoral College the same to allow a more true picture of all voters’ choices.
