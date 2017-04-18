Politics: Be watchful of these six behaviors

Re: “GOP uses ‘nuclear option’ to clear path to Supreme Court,” (TNT, 4/7).
Do you ever wonder how a government decision comes to be, the consideration of wrong vs. right? With all of written history just keystrokes away, how could it be that learning to play well with others becomes a tug-of-war?
The character (mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual) of human interaction is lost amidst a wolf pack.
Here are some recent behaviors shown by federal and state lawmakers. If your representative falls into any one of these categories, it’s time to change parties:
1. Losing sight of the objective, depriving just reason.
2. Good for the goose but not the gander.
3. Personal agenda favored over voters’ common good.
4. Telltale threats showing division, not unity.
5. Communications we never hear about.
6. Overpowering appeal of a political party.
