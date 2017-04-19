Puyallup doctor: Showed compassion by example

Re: “Doctor was driven to serve all, now his practice is closed,” (TNT, 4/6).
Thank you for Matt Driscoll’s column on Puyallup’s Dr. Ovidio Penalver. My first reaction was to blame the former president’s lax enforcement of immigration law and the Affordable Care Act for this business closing.
My keyboard was fired up to let the doctor know everything he had done wrong; then it dawned on me everything he had done right.
I took the time to read the numerous Facebook comments beneath the online version of his story. Parent after parent thanked Penalver for caring for our community’s children.
He didn’t just talk about compassion; he lived it for 30 years. He was willing to lose his practice to follow his beliefs. What an example of sacrifice.
Reading his story softened my heart towards helping those less fortunate among us. His service and generosity go well beyond the walls of his office. Please allow me to salute Dr. Penalver for a life well lived.
