Letters to the Editor

April 19, 2017 5:35 PM

Protests: Marches worth sore muscles and joints

Jane Ross, Tacoma

My feet were sore when I woke up last Sunday morning. It wasn’t surprising since I had participated in two protest marches in Seattle on Saturday: the Tax Day protest (to demand President Trump release his taxes) and The Black Lives Matter protest (because we shouldn’t have to hold a march to know that).

There were hundreds of people at both events, and there were hundreds of marches around the country. I was astounded to find absolutely no mention of these marches in The News Tribune.

We are living in scary times with Trump in the White House. People need to know they can have an impact if we let our voices be heard. I believe there will be frequent marches to protest this president.

There will be a March for Science in many cities around the country on Saturday, including one in Tacoma at 10 a.m. at Tollefson Plaza. Maybe I’ll see you there.

