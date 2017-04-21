Gorsuch: He should have declined court nomination

Remember Betsy Devos from Michigan, whom President Trump appointed as U.S. secretary of education? She had a well documented history of disregard for public schools, favoring charter schools and voucher programs. And yet only two Republicans stepped up to do the right thing and say “no” to her nomination.
Neil Gorsuch, who was just confirmed to the Supreme Court, also had a chance to do the right thing. Imagine if at the time he was nominated, he had said the following: “I am deeply honored by this nomination but cannot, in good conscience, accept it because Merrick Garland has already been offered this position and, as yet, has not been allowed a hearing.”
Imagine that degree of maturity and integrity! No matter what credentials Gorsuch may have, we now know one important thing about him: He is willing to compromise his integrity for political and/or personal interests.
This is a major flaw for a Supreme Court Justice. Americans deserve better.
