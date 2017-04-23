Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 5:17 PM

Tideflats: Zoning away industry is ludicrous idea

Gene B. Masten, Tacoma

Re: “Northeast Tacoma residents seek respite from Tideflats noise, odor,” (TNT, 4/15).

Thank you for the beautiful front page photo of a natural, pristine and very quiet wildlife area. Wait a minute: On second view, that looks like one of the busiest (maybe even noisy) ports/industrial areas on the West Coast.

Oh well, some creative zoning should change that. And while you’re at it, I live in the Lincoln District of Tacoma. Could you zone away that pesky nighttime Interstate 5 noise, the new Sounder Train whistle, and those police/fire nighttime sirens?

Oh, shoot, my quality of life is really ruined now by some big sympathy tears running down my cheeks.

