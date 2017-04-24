Letters to the Editor

April 24, 2017 6:25 PM

Science: Don't equate truth seeking with denying

Hank Harwell, Browns Point

Re: “Tacomans march for science, say it will triumph in the end,” (TNT, 4/23).

During his administration, President Barack Obama frequently used the phrase “settled science” when referring to the politics surrounding the topic of climate change. During the rally in Tacoma on Saturday, billed as a march for science, some of the speakers spoke of science deniers.

I would hope they recognize theories, hypotheses and consensus of opinions do not equate to settled science and that those who seek true scientific proof to support conclusions are not science deniers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: 2:21

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"
Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 3:45

Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch
Sefo Liufau fills Seahawks' backup quarterback need 1:38

Sefo Liufau fills Seahawks' backup quarterback need

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos