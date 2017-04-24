Science: Don't equate truth seeking with denying

Re: “Tacomans march for science, say it will triumph in the end,” (TNT, 4/23).
During his administration, President Barack Obama frequently used the phrase “settled science” when referring to the politics surrounding the topic of climate change. During the rally in Tacoma on Saturday, billed as a march for science, some of the speakers spoke of science deniers.
I would hope they recognize theories, hypotheses and consensus of opinions do not equate to settled science and that those who seek true scientific proof to support conclusions are not science deniers.
