Public lands: Pierce County leaders should show support

Re: “Keep public lands in federal hands,” (TNT editorial, 4/14).
The public lands hunters, anglers and recreational users of Washington greatly appreciate the attention and support of The News Tribune editorial board for its defense of keeping our federal public lands in the public trust.
Reducing any of these lands to state ownership invites financial disaster followed by sell-off to private hands. We are still paying for the fire-fighting bill for state lands in 2015. That was a fraction of the costs picked up by the federal government on federal lands.
This is a land grab by development interests to deprive American citizens of our birthright, plain and simple.
Citizens of Pierce County recognize the importance and contributions of public lands to our county, state and nation. From open space to to the land we recreate on, to the very water we drink and use for farming and industry: It all comes from federal lands.
Unfortunately, the Pierce County Council does not recognize this importance, or fails to acknowledge it. The council has refused to consider a resolution in support of public lands.
When will the council start to recognize the important contributions made to our economy and society from these vital lands?
Comments