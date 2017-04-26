EPA: Tension conjures bad Reagan-era memories

What’s going on with the Environment Protection Agency? Life is difficult for thousands of dedicated scientists, engineers, investigators and other employees who work for the EPA.
The Trump administration is moving quickly to slow up the EPA science office, stop climate change work, cut the Superfund program in half and eliminate 50 programs. The workers are concerned about their jobs and are looking for work.
Why is the EPA important? Here are five top goals: 1. Addressing climate change and improving air quality; 2.Protecting America’s waters; 3. Cleaning up communities and advancing sustainable development; 4. Ensuring the safety of chemicals and preventing pollution; and 5. Protecting human health and the environment by enforcing laws and assuring compliance.
This is not a new attack. In 1981, President Reagan picked Anne Gorsuch, mother of new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, to head the EPA. After going to war with employees, she was later dismissed. I hope history doesn’t repeat.
Call the White House comment line at 202-456-1111, and tell the president to restore EPA funding.
Comments