Republicans: Callously leaving middle class behind

The unmasked greed and inhumanity of Republican legislators has never been more apparent. The Washington state Senate wants to fund the McCleary education fix on the backs of middle-class union workers.
Similarly, Trumpcare would have benefited the rich using the very lives of the poor. Democracy suffers from corrosive, unbridled wealth that places power in the hands of the few, who are showing no compassion for the sick, the poor and the old.
Trump and the GOP follow the vile maxim: Act only for yourself and your own interests in a zero-sum game. This works great if you’re rich and don’t care about anyone else. But we were once the envy of the world because of a thriving middle-class with opportunity for all.
Our democracy is based on the common good of all men and women. Government and taxes are how we increase the common welfare.
I’m proud to be a free American who can pay taxes. It means I made money that year so I can help myself and my community.
