Proctor: New developments will benefit few

Re: “Stadium District: Stop high-density apartments.” (TNT 4/26).
The letter writer hit the nail on the head with his criticism. Unfortunately, the same thing is happening in Tacoma’s Proctor District.
Another multi-story apartment building is about to begin construction at 25th and Proctor, to go along with the building that was recently built at 28th and Proctor. Parking was already bad for those of us who visit the area; it must be a nightmare for those who live there.
This overcrowding takes away from the charm of an area that has drawn homeowners and visitors for decades. It will also add to the congestion on the already overused roads in and out of the area.
The only ones who will benefit from this are the developers and the city tax collectors.
