Distracted driving: Radio exemptions make no sense

Re: “Distracted driving bill on Inslee’s desk,” (TNT, 4/21).
The new law prohibits holding an electronic device while driving; however, operating an amateur radio or a two-way or citizens band radio will be exempt.
Doesn’t this seem counterproductive to the argument about distracted drivers holding phones? As a pilot with over 50 years experience, I would argue that the problem of distraction is not so much holding the phone as it is the conversation itself.
Just as in flying, people can concentrate on the job at hand and be aware of what is around them, but using the radio (talking, not holding the microphone) can sometimes amount to big distraction.
