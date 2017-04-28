Bathrooms: Survivors like me need to be heard

April is sexual assault awareness month, a time to listen to survivors and consider prevention. As an assault survivor, I’m shocked by our statewide rule granting open access to women’s most intimate spaces without consulting those of us most deeply affected.
My assailant assumed false identity, convinced me he was only interested in friendship before drugging and violating me. I’m vigilant about my boundaries by using lockable single-occupant showers at the local pool. My husband stands guard outside when we camp and use public park showers or restrooms.
Despite my caution, a man recently entered my restroom at a restaurant. Not knowing his intent was unnerving for me.
I understand a person suffering with gender dysphoria feels uncomfortable in sex-specific facilities, but the new rule in Washington allows any man to access women’s spaces as long as he claims a female identity. What about my comfort and safety?
If you research police statistics, you’ll find numerous assaults against women in locker rooms and showers. The poorly worded state rule provides a significant loophole for predators, making this problem worse.
Everyone deserves safety and privacy. Support women like me by visiting www.justwantprivacy.org and say yes to Initiative 1552.
