Bridge tolls: Freezing them is political bait-and-switch

Re: "Narrows Bridge tolls likely frozen till 2019," (TNT, 4/26).
It’s a pity that truth-in-lending laws don’t apply to the old political bait and switch. The Legislature approved a $5 million loan of gas-tax money for the sole purpose of pushing back toll increases on the Tacoma Narrows bridge by one year.
From 2018 to 2019. From an election year until after the next election.
But as anyone who uses a credit card knows, paying the minimum amount costs more in the long run. The next toll increase will need to be larger than otherwise required to cover paying back this loan. Other transportation projects will have to be delayed until the loan is repaid, and they will likely cost more due to inflation.
Pay me now or pay me later? Depends what plays best for the next election.
