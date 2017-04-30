Jesse Young: Legislator needs anger management help

“’It was humiliating,’” (TNT, 4/23).
I applaud News Tribune reporter Walker Orenstein’s investigative report on state Rep. Jesse Young, which reveals Young’s anger and lack of professionalism, especially toward women who work for him.
I attended his recent town hall in Gig Harbor with my 10-year-old daughter, and we were startled by his temper, which flared several times.
While Young is to be praised for hosting a public event (his colleagues Sen. Jan Angel and Rep. Michelle Caldier have not yet done so), he used the opportunity to riff angrily about the adult woman he referred to as a “girl,” whose complaint led to his legislative censure and the removal of his district office.
Young was asked by House counsel to address the “pattern of hostile and intimidating behavior” by taking anger management training. I call upon Young, as one of his constituents, to follow through on such treatment.
The last thing this community needs is a hothead prone to outbursts and unprofessional behavior directed at those who have less power than him, especially the women who work for him mostly as volunteers.
Thank you for shining a light on this ugly pattern of behavior.
