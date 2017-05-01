Jesse Young: Intemperate Behavior Not Acceptable

“’It’s humiliating,’” (TNT, 4/23).
This article describes behavior by Rep. Jesse Young that would not be tolerated in a pre-school. Such intemperate behavior should not be tolerated by the citizens he represents.
Young’s response to the allegations has been unacceptable. Excuse me, representative, but swearing and raising your voice to subordinates and volunteers is classic mistreatment.
It has been reported that the Legislature restricted him from working with a legislative assistant but did not explain the underlying reasons. Reporter Walker Orenstein’s lengthy and thoughtful article revealed that a House disciplinary letter to Young was leaked to The Associated Press last winter. Documents have been requested from the Legislature regarding its action to restrict Young’s access to staff.
The documents were not provided as the Legislature claimed executive privilege. This would seem to bring another issue to light. The Public Records Act needs to be amended so that this type of important information can be shared with citizens.
