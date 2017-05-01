Jesse Young: Accusations point to ulterior motive by left

“No excuse for browbeating by Rep. Young,” (TNT editorial, 4/28).
A recent claim of alleged “boorish” behavior per The News Tribune’s Editorial Board hardly meets an objective reporting of a story with few if any facts.
The leaked charge, the victims who refused to be named and few credible witnesses all suggest an ulterior motive in my book. If your editorial took a more disinterested and objective position, charges of bias would not be lodged. The headline itself screams the verdict is in.
No mention that the 26th District would be low-hanging fruit if Young could be knocked out by even unsubstantiated charges. The left is right at home with smearing an otherwise exemplary lawmaker -- standard operating procedure. Shame!
