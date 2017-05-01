Letters to the Editor

May 01, 2017 5:31 PM

Inflation: A hundred bucks is the new $10

Ruth M. Mocorro

Tacoma

I have always prided myself on being of great talent in making money stretch to the fullest. (”Thanks Mum.”)

But, these days, if you’re just shopping for a few needed items, $100 doesn’t get you much. In fact, if you end up with $10 left over, you might feel overjoyed. That somehow, you beat the system!

As you happily leave to continue your day, a sudden interruption must be dealt with. “Do you have a dollar you can give me?” And I’m shocked by the unkempt woman’s bold request.

“No, I don’t, “ I retort as I leave her, thinking: When did some spare change become a buck?

She spouts off a blessing from our Savior, and in years past, I would have been ridden with guilt. But, the spirit of guilt no longer holds me. I still give as the Spirit often moves me, and I then drive away believing that $100 has become the new $10.

