Inflation: A hundred bucks is the new $10

I have always prided myself on being of great talent in making money stretch to the fullest. (”Thanks Mum.”)
But, these days, if you’re just shopping for a few needed items, $100 doesn’t get you much. In fact, if you end up with $10 left over, you might feel overjoyed. That somehow, you beat the system!
As you happily leave to continue your day, a sudden interruption must be dealt with. “Do you have a dollar you can give me?” And I’m shocked by the unkempt woman’s bold request.
“No, I don’t, “ I retort as I leave her, thinking: When did some spare change become a buck?
She spouts off a blessing from our Savior, and in years past, I would have been ridden with guilt. But, the spirit of guilt no longer holds me. I still give as the Spirit often moves me, and I then drive away believing that $100 has become the new $10.
Comments