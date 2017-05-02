Trump's 100 days of chaos

When most of us were hired, we served a probationary period of 30 days or longer to prove ourselves worthy of the job, or we were removed in quick fashion. Likewise, we have high expectations of those we elect to public office; their initial resolutions and cabinet appointments generally strategic and intentional — designed to win our trust. Not so, for business mogul-turned president Donald Trump, whose efforts so far can be summed up in one word: deplorable. He has neither proven himself worthy of the job nor earned our trust. His unapologetic extravagance, nepotism, and fear of transparency is astounding.
The President’s first 100 days of chaos are certainly on track to promise much more of the same, despite his own pronouncement that he is doing a great job. In fact, just about everything he’s uttered has been the total opposite of the truth. He is like the Wizard of Odd, who lives in an alternate world in his own mind, confusing monarchy with the presidency, and other minor details like the U.S. capital being in Washington, D.C. rather than Florida.
As his employer, I’ve had enough of his brand of chaos. Donald Trump, “You’re fired.”
Comments