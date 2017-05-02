Jesse Young: Reporting was unfair, unfounded

Re: “’It was humiliating,’” (TNT, 4/23).
Article V of the U.S. Constitution states that “no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” Webster’s dictionary defines slander as “the utterance of false charges or misrepresentations which defame and damage another’s reputation.”
This story seems to have overlooked the rights guaranteed by our constitution and the laws of our country. Rep. Jesse Young is a fine Washington state legislator and as such, deserves to be treated with respect and not be subject to trial by the press.
Consider that this article humiliates Young while you claim to be protecting the identity of an anonymous accuser who is afraid her job may be affected if her name is printed. You are reporting unfounded accusations. This is not news; it is character assassination.
Comments