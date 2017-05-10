Health care: Reach across aisle for compromise

Now that House Republicans have had ample time to celebrate their health care victory and stroke the president’s seriously enlarged ego, I wonder what’s next.
I would hope Senate Republicans and Democrats, willing to reach across the aisle, would go to work replacing the callous Donald Trump plan that benefits the rich while punishing the poor.
Whatever they call the finished product, it must be affordable; provide the necessary care; and be available to everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, color of skin, country of origin, rich or poor or color of state.
This would prove we can act civilized in the chaotic Trump environment. And when complete, the Senate might call the new and improved version the Affordable Care Act of 2018.
