Race: Island life promotes self-loathing

Re: “White church on Fox Island starts dialogue on privilege,” (TNT, 5/8).
These church members have either been out on the island too long or they have been drinking the same Kool-aid as Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.
The depths of white guilt have reached a new low with “white privilege.” Is it self-loathing or naivete or a combination thereof? They measure the unmeasurable, as if Sheriff Bull Connor was still busting heads in Alabama circa 1964.
Meanwhile, Murray is going to “tackle white privilege” by taxing diet drinks, even if they don’t contribute to obesity. He calls it an “issue of equality.”
What nonsense. Tax lattes or truffles if you truly want to level the playing field.
