Letters to the Editor

May 10, 2017 6:20 PM

Children: State needs integrated approach to help them

The proposal to establish a unified Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families lays a new foundation for services to Washington’s children and families, one which can help all our kids grow up safe and happy, with more equitable opportunities to reach their vast potential.

The proposal to integrate services for children and families into a single department is an historic opportunity to improve outcomes for our children. Please do all you can to ensure House Bill 1661 is passed, and that funding to establish the department is included in the final state budget.

