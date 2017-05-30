Distracted driving: New law weakens liberty

While I abhor the tragedy of death or injury due to distracted driving, Gov. Jay Inslee’s solution to curb this phenomenon is ripe with overreach into our liberties as citizens.
The future illegality of holding electronics while driving was inevitable in a nanny state such as ours, and many may correctly foretell that lives will be saved.
However, we would be remiss to ignore clauses in the measure that make it illegal to hold an electronic device while sitting in traffic or while waiting for a light to change. Also, “any activity not related to the actual operation of a motor vehicle” is punishable by an additional $100 fee.
I pay my taxes, insane car tab fees and vehicle insurance. Why can I not change the song on my phone while at a stop light which I also paid for? Reasoning for the retention of liberties need not be proved by the governed; the burden of proof is upon government to explain why liberties need be taken away.
I’ll endeavor to explain that to the officer while I am being ticketed for reaching for the chewing gum in the glove compartment. Welcome to the United States of Halitosis and Pre-made Choices.
Comments