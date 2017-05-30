LNG: Righteous water protectors lead the way

Re: “Dozens protest LNG site at port, police arrest 5, “ (TNT, 5/18).
On May 17, a group of water protectors chained themselves to a drill on Tideflats land leased to Puget Sound Energy. They were jailed for doing what our elected representatives won’t: rejecting PSE’s liquefied natural gas plant.
It is being built, despite legal efforts by the Puyallup Tribe to stop it; the tribe holds nearby land in conservancy status. Northeast Tacomans have submitted a request for a buffer zone to protect residents from noise pollution attributed to night time plant construction.
PSE is owned by the Macquarie Group, the profiteer behind LNG. Port of Tacoma commissioners should lead us towards sustainable energy and local businesses, not a big, Australian bank.
For over a year, tribal members, climatologists, environmentalists, kids and grandparents have paraded before officials, exhorting them to oppose the plant. Regardless, our quality of life and precious waters have been traded for obsolete, carbon interests.
The righteous who took direct action inspire us to sacrifice with them for an inhabitable planet. Had officials represented citizens rather than investors, maybe we could bank on a better future.
