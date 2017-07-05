Education: Don't raise the bar, just lower the standard.

Re: “Deal means seniors who failed state tests can get their high school diplomas anyway” (TNT, 6/23).
It seems the standards for graduating seniors in Washington keep being diminished. This year, the recent biology test requirement has been waived for some 2,000 seniors who could not pass the test.
Why even have these test requirements? If we’re worried about the self-esteem of the seniors, why not just hand out K through 12 participation certificates and let them hit the road to reality feeling good about themselves?
