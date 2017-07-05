Falsehood: Trump's misuse of facts

Re: “Democrats: Will the Trump hating ever stop?” (TNT letters, 6/27)
I could not believe that anyone would mislead the facts so completely when they literally poke you in the eye.
It is not the media who lies, uses innuendos and half-truths, but President Trump himself is to blame and he doesn’t need any help. This was true during the 2016 Campaign and continues to this date.
Sooner or later, (hopefully sooner) even Trump’s supporters will have to realize that this man has no political experience and never was in the military. The United States of America has three branches of government and a Constitution and they will never mix with his board room experience.
