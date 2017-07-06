Letters to the Editor

Fireworks: County leaders should prohibit them

Sally Abrams

Spanaway

Re: “Let neighbors say ‘no’ to fireworks,” (TNT editorial, 7/4).

Please, please, Pierce County Council, ban fireworks!

We endured another July 4 holiday of unrelenting, excessive noise and window-rattling loud bombs, until 2 a.m. on July 5.

My dog was so scared that she shook and hid all day; my neighbor’s dog ran away, but luckily was found. I can’t begin to imagine how this affects our military, especially those with recent combat duty.

Plus all of the fires that these excessive fireworks cause, along with injuries to those handling them.

I understand that some feel it is their right as citizens to set off fireworks on their property. But what about the rest of us and our right to enjoy our holiday in safety, peace and quiet?

I don’t understand why it is so difficult for the County Council to think about all residents. What does it take to ban fireworks in the county?

