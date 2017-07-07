Health care: Use your voice to oppose Medicaid cuts

Re: “Health care: Fight hard for us, Democrats” (TNT letters, 6/23)
Luckily those of us who live in Washington have Senators Murray and Cantwell and in the 6th district we have Rep. Kilmer who are doing just that. But we all need to be involved in the political process and tell our elected officials what we want. Our voice has power, don’t waste your voice.
If you have friends or relatives who live in other districts or states with senators or representatives who support gutting Medicaid, ask them to contact their legislators to voice their opposition. We are on the brink of denying basic nutrition and education to the most vulnerable children in our country.
Is there really anyone who thinks a child should suffer from lack of nutrition, education or health care?
