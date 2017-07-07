Youth offenders: No defense for sex offender

Re: “Youth offenders: Don’t wreak vengeance for life,” (TNT letters, 6/25).
How can anyone defend a sex offender? If it had been one isolated incident, then maybe. But he was charged with molesting the little girl when she was between the ages of four and six. Once might be a mistake; two years of abuse is unforgivable.
So, he completed his slap on the wrist. This girl is scarred for life. Luke Heimlich has wreaked havoc on an innocent girl; let’s not forget that.
I am truly happy he will not make millions as a pro baseball player. He does not deserve to live the high life. Too often being a top-tier athlete allows you to be a criminal. Kudos to all for not drafting a pedophile.
