Trump: Less tweets and more policy

Rather than spending time promoting legislation, President Trump tweets about “fake” news.
On Twitter, Trump attacks MSNBC hosts former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski calling their show poorly rated. He further rants about “Low I. Q. Crazy Mika” and “Sycho Joe”. A significant number of Republican Congressional leaders feel he should stop these inflammatory tweets.
Sadly, according to the Pew Research Center, most of the world leaders now have a drastic drop in confidence in Trump as compared to President Obama.
Trump is so desperate for a legislative victory, he tweeted that instead of repealing and replacing Obamacare simultaneously, he would repeal first and then replace later. Republican legislative leaders who have to face constituents aren’t thrilled with this idea. This new version also strips insurance for 32 million Americans who currently have coverage. And what are they doing about cutting Medicare and Medicaid and transferring those funds toward tax breaks for the wealthy?
We need a president who stops tweeting, works on infrastructure, and has a fair health care plan with bi-partisan support.
