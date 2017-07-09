Letters to the Editor

July 09, 2017 5:02 PM

Politics: Internet taxation is not the answer to budget woes

Rodger A. Hartley

Tacoma

Re: “Online sales-tax money is key part of state budget. Could a lawsuit derail it?” (TNT, 6/30).

How absolutely ludicrous that inept lawmakers have not thought this ‘internet taxation’ plan through. The cost of implementing and maintaining such a system could conceivably outweigh any perceived imaginary revenue.

Even if they attempt to put the onus of such a system on the backs of literally hundreds of small and large businesses, there will likely be notes on items like “not available in Washing State.” Thanks for that.

I say enough of this non-productive partisan bickering and get about the job for which you were elected. And that goes for both Washingtons.

