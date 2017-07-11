Fireworks: The city's ban is a sham

Tacoma has a ban on fireworks, but apparently the city neglected to tell its citizens.
As I sit in my Tacoma home near Pacific Avenue and 38th Street., I see and hear fireworks going off all around me. I do not understand a city placing a ban, but doing very little to enforce it.
I come from a state that basically has banned all fireworks except in designated areas. The city I lived in has a population of 1 million plus. They have been able to control and enforce the ban on fireworks, yet Tacoma, a much smaller city, cannot or will not enforce the ban they passed.
Why bother passing an ordinance if you do not plan on enforcing it? It is no different than parents verbally threatening to discipline their child yet never carrying through; eventually the child learns that the parent is full of hot air, which is not any different than the ban on fireworks here in Tacoma.
Comments