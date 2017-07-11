Fireworks: Eleven days of living hell in UP

Each year July 4 becomes louder and more insane in University Place. We have not been able to leave or enjoy this holiday in years because we have to stay home, water our roof, and protect our pets and property. Our backyard bird population is cut in half, and we still have not seen a robin.
This year explosions started June 26 and ended July 6. It is only supposed to be legal in our city from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
The next day, my garbage was picked up, the mail was delivered and people went to work with little sleep. As taxpaying citizens, we have a right to a safe and reasonable decibel level.
It is time to follow suit with a lot of other cities and ban fireworks in UP. This holiday is a time for picnics and barbecues. There are plenty of of professional fireworks displays for people to enjoy close by.
