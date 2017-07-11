Letters to the Editor

July 11, 2017 6:53 PM

Trump: Blame game serves no one

Van Perdue

Tacoma

Kellyanne Conway said Russian meddling is on Obama. This statement from Conway is emblematic of one of the biggest failures of this administration. When confronted with challenges, it seems they always to try to place blame rather than to meet the challenge.

They often blame Hillary Clinton, frequently blame President Obama, frequently blame the media, blame the intelligence community or others, but almost never propose a solution. In those rare instances when the Trump administration does take action, the proposal seems not to be the result of serious study, but an impulsive knee-jerk reaction.

This President needs to go.

