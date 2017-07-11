Fireworks: Save me from unincorporated war zone

The people of Pierce County need help. I watched the annual war zone develop by my home and could do nothing to stop the war. Fireworks debris, scared pets, potential danger to people, anxious vets with PTSD, the potential of another home burning up, and countless other bad situations existed.
Why can’t Pierce County prohibit fireworks? Leave the fireworks to the pros or blow them in a designated safe zone outside and away from close-knit neighborhoods.
What will it take for county officials to realize we face serious problems with out-of-control fireworks in our unincorporated neighborhoods?
