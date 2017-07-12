Politics: Outrageous accusations add to problem

Re: “Trump: Different kind of war on poverty” (TNT, letters 6/26)
Less than three weeks ago, a Republican congressman and staffers, were shot at by an angry citizen who was obviously stirred up by hatred of political people with whom he disagreed. Monday, you chose to print a letter from a community member that is so full of overheated, vitriolic nonsense and it only serves to perpetuate and add to the problem.
Do you honestly think that these opinions are worthy of print? Republican health care plans will lead to more people dying? The inference from this individual blames storms like Hurricane Katrina on Republicans: “Who died in Hurricane Katrina? Not the rich.” And of course, the grand finale, Trump and Republicans want to the poor to “die off.”
This is the worst kind of discourse and should never appear in your publication. People can disagree, even passionately, about public policy, but I know of not one person in public service that seeks to harm their fellow citizens. Allowing this type of nonsensical hyperbole serves zero public interest. Let’s be part of the solution, not add verbal lighter fluid to an already overheated environment.
