Elections: Trump's commission seeks voter suppression

Certainly Russia tried to interfere with our 2016 presidential election, and certainly they will try to interfere in future elections; however, the most serious attack on the integrity of our future elections is about to come from our own government. The ironically named Presidential Advisory Commission on Electoral Integrity is the opening move by elements of the right wing to nationalize voter suppression. Pushing the big lie of voter fraud and the equally discredited conspiracy theory of millions of illegal voters in the last election, the President and the Republican party are about to attempt to spread nation-wide measures intended to restrict vote access for millions of voters: students, poor, people of color, immigrants, and anyone else marked as undesirable by the oligarchs behind the Republican right wing.
The Republican party has a history, on display in many states today, of voter suppression laws: narrow voter ID requirements, restri cted registration, cutting early voting length, fewer voting places, radical redistricting, and strict laws against re-enfranchisement for former felons. Vice President Pence, co chairman Kris Kobach, and commission member Han Spakovsky all have track records of voter suppression. We cannot trust them with our democracy.
