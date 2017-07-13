Driving: Ban on handheld devices not enough

Re: “Distracted driving law goes into effect July 23,” (TNT, 7/10).
The real hazard of handheld devices is not so much them being in your hand. Rather, it is the mental attention required that causes accidents, deaths, etc.
When talking on the phone, your brain is centered on hearing what’s said, interpreting those words and forming a reply. Your brain is not engaged on the roadway. Therefore, phone mounts, Bluetooths and the like do no good at all.
So-called “progress” in technology has been killing humans in so many ways.
