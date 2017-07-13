Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 1:51 PM

Drugs: Chemical weapons of another kind

Deana Veldhuis

Edgewood

It may seem extreme for me to say that I detect a parallel between Syria dumping chemical weapons upon its citizens and drug dealers dumping illegal, dangerous drugs upon citizens in the United States. Both actions cause mind alterations, disease, and death. The United States will go to war to save people in a country across the globe, but we cannot get a handle on the chemical weapons that are within its own boarders.

I heard this morning on the news, again, that safe-haven heroin sites are proposed by some Washington city officials, who support the action of injecting heroin. The suggestion that the cites will save addicts from death does not equate to the damaging message it sends to our youth: it’s okay to use heroin; in fact, the government will help you.

The nation needs to stop illegal drugs, not find ways to support them.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stinky scene of a septic truck rollover

Stinky scene of a septic truck rollover 0:16

Stinky scene of a septic truck rollover
Goats and yoga an added twist in Gig Harbor 1:44

Goats and yoga an added twist in Gig Harbor
Highlights from Tacoma's first Triple-A All-Star Game 1:40

Highlights from Tacoma's first Triple-A All-Star Game

View More Video