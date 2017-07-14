Health care: For real reform, cut out the “middleman”

Remember the days when you went to the doctor, handed over your insurance card and never saw a bill? That’s what we call, “the good ol’ days.” Those days are gone forever. Now, even with Obamacare, we have high premiums, co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance — and you’ll definitely see the bill.
Conventional wisdom was that you reserved a quarter of your paycheck for rent. So how much should you allow for health insurance? Mine costs more than my mortgage. That’s insane.
The current system is a mess and Trumpcare is no better. We’re paying more for less all in the name of politics and profits. Stop fooling around, senators. It’s time for real reform. Cut the red tape.
Comments