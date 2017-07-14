Letters to the Editor

Health care: For real reform, cut out the “middleman”

Tacoma

July 14, 2017 1:13 PM

Remember the days when you went to the doctor, handed over your insurance card and never saw a bill? That’s what we call, “the good ol’ days.” Those days are gone forever. Now, even with Obamacare, we have high premiums, co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance — and you’ll definitely see the bill.

Conventional wisdom was that you reserved a quarter of your paycheck for rent. So how much should you allow for health insurance? Mine costs more than my mortgage. That’s insane.

The current system is a mess and Trumpcare is no better. We’re paying more for less all in the name of politics and profits. Stop fooling around, senators. It’s time for real reform. Cut the red tape.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: 0:29

UW quarterback Jake Browning after ASU loss: "We have to improve on a lot of things"
Emotional UW receiver Dante Pettis on first loss against ASU: 0:39

Emotional UW receiver Dante Pettis on first loss against ASU: "I mean, it sucks. Any loss sucks"
UW coach Chris Petersen's opening comments after 13-7 loss to Arizona State 0:46

UW coach Chris Petersen's opening comments after 13-7 loss to Arizona State

View More Video