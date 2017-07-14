Letters to the Editor

July 14, 2017 1:14 PM

Climate change: Liberals need to get perspective

Timothy F. Oberst

Wauna

Re: “Trump: Different kind of war on poverty” (TNT letters, 6/26).

I don’t understand the liberal angst over President Trump’s views on climate change for two reasons: First, if man-made emissions were eliminated tomorrow, (not reduced, but eliminated) the oceans would not begin to cool for around 700 years. The “Paris Agreement” merely aims for a minute fraction of that. For perspective, if Christopher Columbus had been able to impose a total emissions ban, we would still be waiting to see any effect. But, more importantly, Trump has a plan to achieve the goal of total elimination.

As Maureen Dowd points out, Trump is going to start a nuclear war and blow up the world; thus, other than that one brief spike, he will be eliminating man-made emissions by eliminating mankind. See how simple it is? Trump achieves the liberal dream and saves the planet with the mere push of a button. Liberals, rejoice, for the end draws near.

