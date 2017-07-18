Tacoma: Plastic bag ban too easy on stores

Re: “Plastic bag ban bother will fade away; the bags won’t,” (TNT editorial, 7/9).
As a former resident of Tacoma, now living in Scotland, I am disappointed at the lack of thought given to the ban on free plastic bags.
Here, we have had this system in place for quite a few years, but for a period of time, major stores issued a bag for life. It is a sturdy bag, and whenever needing replacement, the store exchanges it for free. After the ban came into force, a person must pay for these bags or pay 5 pence for each.
Now the big difference: The store does not keep the money but instead donates it to charity; as a result, millions of pounds have been donated to charities around the country.
To me, this is better than letting stores keep the money.
