Free press: So glad we have it to keep Trump accountable

Donald Trump Jr. expects American citizens to believe him when he says he did not receive any information on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government during his meeting in which his stated purpose was to gain this information.
We are also supposed to believe that Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort did not know the purpose of the meeting. They just went along because they had nothing better to do?
The Trump family and people working in this administration have denied everything about collusion with the Russians until a piece of the truth comes out. Then they will admit to that and nothing else.
I am very glad we have a free press that can research and find out the truth. I can see why President Trump doesn’t like the news media and it’s important role in keeping our citizens informed.
Our country needs the press to keep this administration accountable for its actions.
