Bounty hunter: No accountability in death

Re: “Bondsman sued over death of Graham woman,” (TNT, 7/7).
The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office continues to use “safety of the community comes first” as its motto. This phrase has been used on numerous occasions as defense to the unethical and extremely biased decisions made by that office.
Whose safety are they referring to when a 60-year-old woman with five children is confronted by three heavily armed men in her own home, shot and killed? And when no charges are filed against the bondsmen (who did not follow protocol in their entrance) because the shots may have been fired in self defense?
Isn’t that a question for a jury of our peers to decide? Or is there a different standard of community safety if “law enforcement” is involved?
